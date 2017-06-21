DIAMANTE Unleashes New "Coming In Hot" Video

Los Angeles-based Mexican-Italian-American solo artist Diamante brings a new (and blue) fire to rock music with the release of her single “Coming In Hot”, out now via Better Noise Records. The single is the title track of her forthcoming debut album, and is available on all digital streaming and retail platforms.

Swinging between an arena-filling chant and a robust and raucous riff, “it’s essentially a super fun weekend summer anthem,” says Diamante. “I picture people leaving their day jobs in the car on a Friday, cranking this, and getting ready to go nuts on the weekend. It’s also a metaphor for me coming in hot into the industry. I want to bring this style back and take over rock.”

In conjunction with the release of “Coming In Hot”, Diamante has premiered the official music video for the track. Filmed at a Calabasas mansion, the lighthearted, cheeky video captures Diamante and friends crashing a senior social gathering and turning it into a wild summer house party.

Produced by Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Chris Cornell, Halestorm), Coming In Hot brings to light Diamante’s signature sound that she has been meticulously working at since age 13. “Diamante is the only true heir to the female rock throne that has been vacant since Joan Jett’s heyday,” says Benson. Having an edgy style, sultry vocals, and pop sensibility to her music, and drawing influences from '80s female rock icons, including Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, and Debbie Harry, the now 20-year-old singer aims to breathe new life into rock with Coming In Hot. Stay tuned for more information on the album.