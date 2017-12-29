DIAMOND HEAD Added To DAVE MUSTAINE's Thrashville Management

Diamond Head "are beyond excited to share with you all that Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Justis Mustaine and Dan Nozell, partners in Thrashville Management, have asked us to join their family, we look forward to a fruitful collaborative partnership. With much mutual respect, we are happy to accept their offer to manage the band."

Thrashville Management was started in 2016 when founder Dave Mustaine and his son Justis Mustaine (formerly with Maverick Mgmt, Laffitte Mgmt, 10th St. Mgmt) met CTK founder Danny Nozell, and they commenced managing Vimic (feat. Joey Jordison) in 2017.

"See you all next year and have an evil NYE."

Diamond Head lineup:

Brian Tatler - Guitars

Rasmus Bom Andersen - Vocals

Abbz Abberley - Guitars

Dean Ashton - Bass

Karl Wilcox - Drums

(Photo - Lorenzo Guerrieri)