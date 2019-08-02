DIAMOND HEAD Guitarist BRIAN TATLER On JIMMY PAGE As A Producer - "People Still Strive To Sound Like LED ZEPPELIN" (Video)

Diamond Head guitarist Brian Tatler spoke with United Rock Nations at Hellfest 2019 in Clisson, France. During the interview he discussed Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page.

Tatler: "He's the producer as well. It's incredible that Jimmy Page produced all the Zeppelin albums. I can't think of another major artist who produced all their own albums. Usually they bring in a producer, especially as they become successful because they can now afford a producer, or sometimes the label won't even trust you to do it yourself, but Page produced all Zeppelin albums, and they did a fantastic job. People still strive to sound like Led Zeppelin."

Diamond Head released their new album, The Coffin Train, via Silver Lining Music on May 24th. At once fresh and exuberant while also being a stone-cold classic slice of old-school heavy metal excellence, the record is packed with the sort of riff-fueled power that founding member Brian Tatler led a genre and influenced the odd band or two with.

To mark the full-length release, the band has released the highly anticipated and thought-provoking video for the title track, "The Coffin Train"; produced and animated at All 4 band Motion & Design Studio under the visionary direction of Maria Goruleva. Watch below.

On the track, Brian Tatler comments: “I am very proud of this song and it’s my favourite from the new album. It is one of the best songs I have ever co-written and cannot wait for people to hear it. I love dynamics and mood changes in songs and this has it all for me. From the clean, tension building verse, stepping up for the bridge then dropping into a massive heavy chorus. At just over six minutes it’s an aural feast."

“Easily the best song on this record.” continues Rasmus Bom Andersen. “We put so much effort into making this a true Diamond Head song from start to finish and we hope our fans feel the same.”

“Pure Class, slows the pace down. Fans and newbies will appreciate the choice of Brian’s guitar work. Guitars, groove, harmonies and hooks abound, as this track rumbles along until it reaches its thundering finale. Take a seat…,” concludes Karl Wilcox.

In advance of its release, the band are issuing a series of video clips discussing The Coffin Train. In this clip Tatler talks about his favorite track on the record.

Formed in 1976 under the riff-rolling leadership of guitarist Brian Tatler, Diamond Head would quickly establish themselves as a vanguard of the exploding New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene. With their genre-defining debut album Lightning to The Nations, Diamond Head became the band who influenced and opened gates for many metal bands.

The Coffin Train, Diamond Head’s eighth studio album, is a glorious testimony to Diamond Heads’ masterful ability to create the flavours necessary for a classic album. The songs were written between tours and recorded in several different places: guitars, bass and vocals at Vigo Studios in Walsall, drums at Circle Studios in Birmingham, produced and mixed at Ras’ Raw Sound Studio in London.

When it comes to the concepts behind The Coffin Train, Tatler left the heart to Ras, who being a thinker and life-conceptualizer, doesn’t lack sources of inspiration. Diamond Head have not only managed to create an album of pure heavy metal intensity, they have created a timeless aural statement which feels destined to see them delivering both The Coffin Train and DH 2.0 to more fans than ever.

Is it really that electric you might ask? Oh yes it certainly is!

Tracklisting:

"Belly Of The Beast"

"The Messenger"

"The Coffin Train"

"Shades Of Black"

"The Sleeper" (Prelude)

"The Sleeper"

"Death By Design"

"Serrated Love"

"The Phoenix"

"Until We Burn"

"Death By Design" video:

"Belly Of The Beast" video:

Diamond Head will be touring Europe for most of 2019 and are confirmed on the lineup of two very special UK shows with NWOBHM giants, Saxon, which will take place on October 19th at the iconic Hammersmith in London and October 20th at the O2 Apollo in Manchester.

Diamond Head tour dates:

August

3 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

24 - Stonedeaf Festival - Newark, UK

October

19 - Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK (with Saxon)

20 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK (with Saxon)

November

7-10 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Great Yarmouth, UK

16 - Cornwall Rocks Festival - Looe, UK

29 - Winterstorm Festival - Scotland, UK

Diamond Head lineup:

Brian Tatler - lead/rhythm guitars

Rasmus Bom Andersen - vocals

Karl Wilcox - drums

Andy "Abbz" Abberley - rhythm/lead guitars

Dean Ashton - bass, backing vocals