DIAMOND HEAD - NWOBHM Icons Sign Worldwide Deal With Silver Lining Music; The Coffin Train Album Due In May

NWOBHM pioneers, Diamond Head, are thrilled to announce they have signed a worldwide record deal with international label Silver Lining Music.

Comments the band, "We're delighted to be bringing the Diamond Head lightning to our new family at Silver Lining Music and honoured to be standing alongside a stable of established international talent, which includes such legends as Saxon, Europe, and Motörhead. This is the start of an exciting journey and we can't wait to share it with you all."

Adds Silver Lining Music, "We are beyond psyched to announce that we have struck legendary heavy metal gold by signing Diamond Head to the Silver Lining Music roster. The blend of Brian Tatler's legendary chops with the exciting new visions of Rasmus Bom Andersen are electric indeed, and we look forward to the world discovering that for themselves with Diamond Head's forthcoming new album, The Coffin Train, out on May 24th, 2019. We are proud to offer you the chance to catch a ride on this train, so be sure to buy a ticket and get on board fast!"

Formed in 1976 under the riff-rolling leadership of guitarist Brian Tatler, Diamond Head would quickly establish themselves as a vanguard of the exploding New Wave Of British Heavy Metal scene. With their genre-defining debut album Lightning To The Nations, Diamond Head has influenced and opened gates for many metal bands.

Diamond Head will be touring Europe for most of 2019 and are confirmed on the lineup of two very special UK shows with NWOBHM giants, Saxon, which will take place on October 19th at the iconic Hammersmith in London and October 20th at the O2 Apollo in Manchester.

Diamond Head tour dates:

June

21 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

July

25-28 - Camp Bestival - East Lulworth, UK

25-27 - Rock & Blues Festival - Cambridge, UK

August

24 - Stonedeaf Festival - Newark, UK

October

19 - Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK (with Saxon)

20 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK (with Saxon)

November

7-10 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Great Yarmouth, UK

29 - Winter Storm - Troon, UK

Diamond Head lineup:

Brian Tatler - lead/rhythm guitars

Rasmus Bom Andersen - vocals

Karl Wilcox - drums

Andy "Abbz" Abberley - rhythm/lead guitars

Dean Ashton - bass, backing vocals