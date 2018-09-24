DIAMOND HEAD - October Dates For The UK Confirmed
September 24, 2018, 2 hours ago
Diamond Head have confirmed a string of UK dates for their upcoming European tour, taking place this October/November. The new UK dates in October are listed below. You can find the band''s complete live itinerary here.
UK dates:
October
5 - New Cross Inn - London, England
6 - The Robin - Wolverhampton, England
7 - Muni Arts Centre - Pontypridd, Wales
9 - Club Rock - Carlisle, England
10 - Eleven - Stoke On Trent, England
11 - Audio - Glasgow, Scotland
12 - Krakatoa - Aberdeen, Scotland
13 - La Belle Angele - Edinburgh, Scotland
14 - Factory Mcr - Manchester, England
17 - The 1865 - Southampton, England
21 - Grog & Fiddle - Cheltenham, England
(Photo - Lorenzo Guerrieri Photography)