DIAMOND HEAD - October Dates For The UK Confirmed

Diamond Head have confirmed a string of UK dates for their upcoming European tour, taking place this October/November. The new UK dates in October are listed below. You can find the band''s complete live itinerary here.

UK dates:

October

5 - New Cross Inn - London, England

6 - The Robin - Wolverhampton, England

7 - Muni Arts Centre - Pontypridd, Wales

9 - Club Rock - Carlisle, England

10 - Eleven - Stoke On Trent, England

11 - Audio - Glasgow, Scotland

12 - Krakatoa - Aberdeen, Scotland

13 - La Belle Angele - Edinburgh, Scotland

14 - Factory Mcr - Manchester, England

17 - The 1865 - Southampton, England

21 - Grog & Fiddle - Cheltenham, England

(Photo - Lorenzo Guerrieri Photography)