DIAMOND HEAD Release “Diamonds” Music Video

Diamond Head have released a video for the track “Diamonds”, featured on the band’s 2016 self-titled album.

Says the band: “We have, over the last year, had many fans come to us with their favourite song choice from last years release. It has been very diverse choices from everyone which we much appreciate as this must mean that the album spoke to a wide audience. So thank you all. "Diamonds" was one particular favourite among many and we thought we would do something for that occasion.”

Diamond Head, will be returning to the States for tour dates this month and in August. From May 17th - 27th, the band - led by co-founding member/guitarist Brian Tatler - will be playing headline shows (and two dates with Ross The Boss, as well as a performance at the Legions Of Metal Festival in Chicago with Armored Saint, and an appearance at Rocklahoma in Oklahoma). And then from August 19th - 25th, Diamond Head will return to the US for another festival appearance (Psycho Vegas 2017 in Las Vegas), as well as additional headlining gigs.

“Excited to be back in the US this spring, playing songs from the new album Diamond Head along with many classics from Lightning To The Nations, Borrowed Time & Canterbury.” - Brian Tatler

As part of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal in the late ‘70s/early ‘80s, Diamond Head came up in the same scene as eventual global headliners Def Leppard and Iron Maiden. And while Diamond Head did not achieve the same commercial success as the aforementioned bands, they did influence countless subsequent musicians - especially Metallica, as it was a then-teenaged Lars Ulrich that befriended the band early on and became a major fan. Subsequently, Metallica has covered such Diamond Head classics as “Am I Evil”, “Helpless”, “The Prince” and “It’s Electric” multiple times - on multiple platinum releases.

In addition to performing these classics at their upcoming US shows, expect to also hear material performed off their latest release - 2016’s self-titled offering. Their seventh studio albums overall, the album has become one of their most critically acclaimed of their entire career. And soon, many US fans will get to see the legendary Diamond Head on a nearby concert stage.

US dates:

May

17 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

18 - Indianapolis, IN - The Headquarters (with Ross The Boss)

19 - Rock Island, IL - RIBCO

20 - Chicago, IL - Legions of Metal Festival (with Armored Saint)

21 - Savage, MN - Neisens (with Ross The Boss)

22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

23 - Newport, KY - Southgate House

25 - Springfield, MO - Nathan P Murphy's

27 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma Festival

August

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Vegas 2017 Festival

23 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballrooms

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Additional dates are listed on the flyer below:

Diamond Head lineup:

Brian Tatler - Guitars

Rasmus Bom Andersen - Vocals

Abbz Abberley - Guitars

Dean Ashton - Bass

Karl Wilcox - Drums