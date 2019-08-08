DIAMOND HEAD Unleash "The Sleeper" Lyric Video; European Tour Dates Confirmed

NWOBHM pioneers, Diamond Head, have released a lyric video for "The Sleeper". The tune comes by way of the band's critically-lauded The Coffin Train full-length, released earlier this year via Silver Lining Music. Order the album here.

Their fourth single, "The Sleeper" is epic, commencing with calm and sober vocals that build into a poignant and powerful riff and chorus that takes the listener on a dark, reflective journey. Of the track, vocalist Rasmus Bom Andersens comments, "It's such a big sounding track that it almost takes you on a cinematic journey. 'The Sleeper' is a follow up to 'Silence' off the last record. We had fans who loved the orchestral elements and I wanted to give them some more. It was inspired by a favorite Sci-fi movie from my childhood."

Adds guitarist Brian Tatler, "Starting life in 2016 with the main riff, I decided to demo it and see if I could make it into a song. With a bit of work this grew into a powerful monster with Ras' lyrics inspired by the 1984 film Dune. It's very moody and dynamic with brilliant orchestration."

Following an electrifying performance at Wacken Open Air, Diamond Head are relentless in their quest to bring The Coffin Train to stages around the globe. The band will tour through Europe for the rest of 2019 and are confirmed on the lineup of two very special UK shows with NWOBHM giants, Saxon, which will take place on October 19 at the legendary Hammersmith in London and October 20 at the O2 Apollo in Manchester. The band will also support Black Star Riders as well as Uriah Heep on select dates. See all confirmed dates below.

August

24 - Stonedeaf Festival - Newark-on-Trent, UK

September

1 - Posada - Câmpulung Muscel, RO

October

18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, UK

19 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK w/ Saxon

20 - O2 Apollo Manchester - Manchester, UK w/ Saxon

26 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Düsseldorf, DE w/ Saxon

30 - Gimle - Roskilde, DK w/ Black Star Riders

31 - KB - Kultur Bolaget - Malmö, SE w/ Black Star Riders

November

1 - Fryhuset Klubben - Stockholm, SE w/ Black Star Riders

2 - Trädgården - Götenburg, SE w/ Black Star Riders

3 - Vulkan - Oslo, NO w/ Black Star Riders

5 - Talo - Tampere Klubbi, FI w/ Black Star Riders

6 - The Circus - Helsinki, FI w/ Black Star Riders

9 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Wales, UK

12 - Markthalle - Hamburg, DE w/ Black Star Riders

13 - Die Kantine - Cologne, DE w/ Black Star Riders

14 - Reithalle - Dresden, DE w/ Black Star Riders

15 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, DE w/ Black Star Riders

16 - Cornwall Rocks Festival - Tencreek, Cornwall, UK

18 - Backstage Halle - Munich, DE w/ Black Star Riders

19 - Hirsch - Nurnberg, DE w/ Black Star Riders

20 - Nova Chmelnice - Prague, CZ w/ Black Star Riders

21 - Anchor E.V. - Leipzig, DE w/ Black Star Riders

29 - Winter Storm Festival - Troon, UK

December

4 - The LCR - Norwich, UK w/ Uriah Heep

5 - S'boro Market Hall - Scarborough, UK

6 - Bex Hill De La Warr Pavilion - Saint Newlyn East, UK w/ Uriah Heep

7 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK w/ Uriah Heep

January

9 - Ice Rock Festival - Wasen Im Emmental, SE

25 - The Giants Of Rock - Butlin's Minehead Resort, UK

March

1 - Winter's End 2020 - Sandford Holiday Park, Dorset, UK

September

23-28 - Full Metal Cruise - Kiel, DE

Diamond Head lineup:

Brian Tatler - lead/rhythm guitars

Rasmus Bom Andersen - vocals

Karl Wilcox - drums

Andy "Abbz" Abberley - rhythm/lead guitars

Dean Ashton - bass, backing vocals