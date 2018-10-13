DIAMORTE Premiere "The Everlasting Night" Lyric Video

Dark Star Records has announced that Chicago based symphonic metal band DiAmorte have just released their new lyric video for the song "The Everlasting Night".

The video, which can be seen below, is in support of the new album The Red Opera, available worldwide on November 2nd via Dark Star Records / Sony Music.

Don’t miss DiAmorte as they perform The Red Opera live on November 16th at Cairo Nightclub in West Chicago, IL. Tickets are available now at this location.

DiAmorte is more than music, it is an experience. Stories set to the picturesque sounds of savage orchestral arrangements and metal instrumentation. These epic songs are completed with the powerfully enchanting voices of two female opera singers and a male opera vocalist, melding with the bestial sounds of darkly classical gutturals.The combination of sights and sounds build the atmosphere with each song, setting the nature of the experience and bringing to life the lyrics. The Red Opera took over four years to complete, time and perfection put into every detail.

DiAmorte Band Members:

Drake Mefestta - composer / writer / vocals

Spencer Creaghan - co-composer

Markus Johansson (Sylencer / Them) - rhythm / lead guitar

Michael Lepond (Symphony X) - bass

Armenia Sarkissian (Soloist) - female opera vocals

Alina Gavrilenko (Snowmaiden) - female opera vocals

For further details, visit DiAmorte on Facebook.