DIANTHUS Release "Creeping In" Single And Lyric Video; Debut Album Reissued Via Deko Entertainment

Dianthus is currently in the midst of recording their brand new album, Realms, with producer Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Symphony X, Butcher Babies, etc.), and they will be releasing a series of singles monthly leading up to the full release tentatively due in early 2021. The first single, “Realms”, was released in July and quickly gained the attention of press and fans alike.

Now Jackie and Jessica are back with their second single, “Creeping In”, and had this to say about it, “'Creeping In' is a song that deals with the pressures of self-doubt and negative thoughts. At times, we are all faced with lies about ourselves, whether it is from our own thought process or the words of others. Those inner feelings can create a war within our minds and we must find a way out. Harvest the true, good beliefs you have and never feed the harmful voices. Feelings of angst, determination, and optimism set the tone for this song.”

You can view the brand new lyric video below. Download/stream “Creeping In” here.

Due to the overwhelming response to Dianthus, Deko Entertainment have re-released their debut self-released album, Worth Living For. Completely repackaged, and re-mastered by Alan Douches, Worth Living For was produced by Black Veil Brides guitarist “Jinxx” at Matt Sorum’s (Guns N’ Roses, The Cult) Drac Studios in Los Angeles, CA in 2017.

You can order it now and also get the exclusive new Dianthus T-shirt from Deko Entertainment, which can be ordered here.

This bundle includes:

- One (1) Dianthus - Worth Living For CD

- One (1) Dianthus Logo Shirt

Dianthus manager, Jeff Keller, states “'Creeping In' is the perfect second single as it continues to capture the essence of Dianthus. The reissue of the band’s self released debut album made a lot of sense to do following the great response we have had with Realms. Worth Living For is a fantastic album and shows the band’s evolution from where they started to where they are now with Realms. I am very pleased that Deko asked us to reissue it with new packaging and a remastered sound.”

Deko Entertainment president, Bruce Pucciarello, continues, “Deko is really excited to bring new Dianthus’ music to a quickly expanding fanbase. Jackie and Jessica create songs that are undeniably catchy. Creeping In is another great example... (spoiler alert) the video is killer too.”

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Within Hazel Eyes"

"Please Say (You're Pretending)"

"Before The Rain"

"Black Snow"

"The Unveiling"

"Interlude"

"When The World Says 'Give Up'"

"Chrysalis"

"Every Ounce"

"While We Live"

"Sincerity"