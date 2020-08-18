Did DEEP PURPLE "Borrow" A Russian Woman's Desert Photo For The Cover Of Woosh!?

Russia Beyond The Headlines is reporting that in October 2017, Russian web designer Elena Saharova was on holiday in Dubai. One day, she went on a trip to the desert, during which she took this photo.

When she returned from her trip, she uploaded the photo to Unsplash, the stock photo website - and then forgot all about it.

On August 7, 2020, British rock band Deep Purple released their latest album, Whoosh! A few days after its release, Elena Saharova received a notification from Google Alerts telling her that her name had been mentioned in the Wikipedia article about the album.

“I clicked on the link, and there was the album and my name under Production,” she said in an interview with Tjournal.

The band had simply downloaded it from Unsplash and used it. But Elena insists she is not going to ask them for any money.

Whoosh! is available as a Standard CD, a Digital Album, a Limited Edition CD+DVD Mediabook (including the 1 hour feature “Roger Glover And Bob Ezrin In Conversation” and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 video), and a Vinyl 2LP+DVD edition (earMUSIC). Order here.

Whoosh! marks Deep Purple’s third album produced by Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd). The first - 2013’s Now What?! - charted at #1 in five European countries, as well as Top 10 in over 15 countries worldwide. Cementing itself as one of their most successful albums, inFinite, released in 2017, broke chart records the band accumulated over their 50+year history. With chemistry this electric, it only made sense for Deep Purple and Ezrin to collaborate a third time.

Whoosh! tracklisting:

"Throw My Bones"

"Drop The Weapon"

"We're All The Same In The Dark"

"Nothing At All"

"No Need To Shout"

"Step By Step"

"What The What"

"The Long Way Around"

"The Power Of The Moon"

"Remission Possible"

"Man Alive"

"And The Address"

"Dancing In My Sleep"

"Man Alive" video:

"Throw My Bones" video: