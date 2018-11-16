DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER Release "Der Rote Reiter" Volcano Remix; Music Video Streaming

Dark beats and red ecstasy - the drop is near. Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, have shot the title song from their latest album, Der Rote Reiter, through the meat grinder and present the trip titled the Volcano Remix.

The experimental song shows the riders cold and dehumanized, inside the apocalypse. The powerfully monotonous beats go along with striking, brain-swallowing vocal loops.

The Reiter comment briefly and concisely: "Not every pill you find should be eaten! 'Der Rote Reiter' Volcano Remix is now available for download in all known portals."

A video for the song can be seen below. Get the digital single here.