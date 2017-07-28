DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER Release Official Music Video For “Der Rote Reiter”

German metallers, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, will release their new album, Der Rote Reiter, on August 25th via Nuclear Blast Records. A music video for the title track can be found below.

Der Rote Reiter was produced by the band and co-producers Alexander Dietz (Heaven Shall Burn) and Eike Freese (Deep Purple, Kai Hansen) at Chameleon Recording & Chemical Burn Studios.

Tracklisting:

“Wir Sind Zurück”

“Der Rote Reiter”

“Auf Und Nieder”

“Folgt Uns”

“Hört Mich An”

“The Great Experience Of Ecstasy”

“Franz Weiss”

“Die Freiheit Ist Eine Pflicht”

“Herz In Flammen”

“Brüder Auf Leben Und Tod”

“Ich Bin Weg”

“Ich Nehm Dir Deine Welt”

“Ich Werd Bleiben”

“Der Rote Reiter” video:

Trailer: