DIE KREATUR Feat. OOMPH!, LORD OF THE LOST Members Issue New Single From Upcoming Debut Album

Die Kreatur has released their latest single “Kälter als der Tod” (Eng: Colder Than Death), straight off the upcoming album Panoptikum, to be released via Napalm Records on May 22. The single draws the listener into an eerie world of want and lust. An ominous fusion of Gothic Rock and Neue Deutsche Härte, Dero Goi (Oomph!) and Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost) present indelible guitar riffs and a smashing drum rhythm that underlines the overall blood-curdling atmosphere. A captivating chorus rounds off this sensational track that’s accompanied by an equally magnificent audiovisual.

Die Kreatur abducts the viewer into the sinister universe filled with vampires and their almost magnetic pull on humans. Prepare for a video filled with bloodshed, sensuality and a menacing vibe that will send shivers down your spine! Watch the official video for “Kälter als der Tod” below.

Die Kreatur on the new single: "‘Kälter als der Tod’ reflects the inclination of many young people to be attracted to danger and the consequent distancing from parental authority. The longing for the confrontation with transience and the resulting feeling of oneself and the preciousness of life are the main motives of this song. We paid special attention to the fear of parents who have difficulties releasing their grown-up children into a world that is inherently threatening. The supposed contradiction between fear and trust, freedom and compulsion, as well as personal responsibility and overprotection becomes apparent in this song.” - Dero Goi & Chris Harms

The Deluxe Box contains the exclusive Panoptikum 1920 CD, featuring recordings of all songs on the album in the style of the swinging Twenties, recorded only on an authentic piano, as well as two vocal microphones.

Die Kreatur about Panoptikum:

"Panoptikum comes up with a dark arc of suspense that takes the listener into the gloomy, winding alleys of the 1920s, where they meet freaks and creatures of all kinds. However, true evil awaits them not in the hideous creatures on display at Panoptikum, but behind the stuffy façade of the normal, respectable citizen that delights in their gruesome appearance. Panoptikum is the ruthless reflection of a decadent, self-indulgent and sated society. Will we be able to bear our own cruel face?” - Dero Goi & Chris Harms

Tracklisting:

“Die Kreatur”

“Kälter Als Der Tod

“Unzertrennlich”

“Durch Die Nacht”

“Zwei 100%”

“Schlafes Braut”

“Untergang”

“Mensch / Maschine”

“Was Mir Am Wichtigsten Ist”

“Benutz Mich”

“Glück Auf!”

“Gott Verdammt”

“Kälter Als Der Tod” video:

“Die Kreatur” video: