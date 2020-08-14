DIE KREATUR Feat. OOMPH!, LORD OF THE LOST Members Release "Gott Verdammt" Lyric Video

Die Kreatur, the beloved child of Dero Goi (Oomph!) and Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost), have released a lyric video for "Gott Verdammt", a track from their debut album, Panoptikum, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below:

Die Kreatur about Panoptikum: "Panoptikum comes up with a dark arc of suspense that takes the listener into the gloomy, winding alleys of the 1920s, where they meet freaks and creatures of all kinds. However, true evil awaits them not in the hideous creatures on display at Panoptikum, but behind the stuffy façade of the normal, respectable citizen that delights in their gruesome appearance. Panoptikum is the ruthless reflection of a decadent, self-indulgent and sated society. Will we be able to bear our own cruel face?” - Dero Goi & Chris Harms

Tracklisting:

“Die Kreatur”

“Kälter Als Der Tod"

“Unzertrennlich”

“Durch Die Nacht”

“Zwei 100%”

“Schlafes Braut”

“Untergang”

“Mensch / Maschine”

“Was Mir Am Wichtigsten Ist”

“Benutz Mich”

“Glück Auf!”

“Gott Verdammt”

"Untergang" lyric video:

“Kälter Als Der Tod” video:

“Die Kreatur” video: