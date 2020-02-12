DIE KREATUR Feat. OOMPH!, LORD OF THE LOST Members Sign Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records

Napalm Records welcomes a new duo to the family - the two heads, two voices and two personalities of Die Kreatur - as the band has officially signed a worldwide contract with the premier metal label.

Throughout the past few weeks, whispers and speculations have made their way around the music scene as to who the covert members of the band could be. The mystery has been solved - Dero Goi (Oomph!) and Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost) will be breathing life into the dark monster that is Die Kreatur. They will deliver an earth-shattering tremor in the musical world with their standout debut album, to be released via Napalm Records this spring. Be prepared and stay tuned.

Die Kreatur on the signing: “We are very happy and proud to have signed our youngest project Die Kreatur at Napalm! Since we have already had great Napalm experiences with our other bands (Oomph! and Lord Of The Lost), we are please all the more to be working together again!” - Dero Goi & Chris Harms)

Die Kreatur starts their exclusive tour through Germany in September 2020. Be a part of the sinister manifestation and catch them live:

September

18 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

19 - Essen, Germany - Turock

25 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

October

2 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

(Photo - VDPictures)