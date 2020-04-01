DIE KRUPPS Return With THE 69 EYES Singer JYRKI 69 On New Version Of 80's Underground Classic “Chinese Black”; Music Video

Legendary German industrial pioneers, Die Krupps, meet up with Goth N' Roll icon Jyrki 69, vocalist of the Helsinki vampire rock band The 69 Eyes, for a brilliant rendition of The Neon Judgement's 80's classic, “Chinese Black”.

Feverish and pensive, this video perfectly captures this new recording. With paranoia surrounding the uncertainty of the current pandemic, Die Krupps and Jyrki have delivered the perfect soundtrack.

The duo also teamed up with renowned video director Vicente Cordero (Not My God, Skold, 3Teeth) to deliver a PSA to all of the quarantined guys and ghouls around the world.

“Chinese Black” will be available on all digital platforms everywhere starting April 6. The track will also appear on the forthcoming Die Krupps album for Cleopatra Records.