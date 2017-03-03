DIEMONDS And SUZI KORY Confirmed To Support L.A. GUNS For Upcoming Toronto Show
March 3, 2017, an hour ago
Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns will bring their Reloaded tour to Toronto, Ontario on April 26th. Local talent Diemonds and Suzi Kory have been confirmed as support on the night.
Stephen Pearcy, original vocalist for Ratt, recently took to Twitter to sing the praises of Toronto-based rockers, Diemonds:
Diemonds are forever. Love this band. Support the incoming. https://t.co/YCjO8WBcO5
— STEPHEN PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) 4 January 2017
For information on Diemonds go to this location.
Newcomer Suzi Kory recently cut three songs with The Trews guitarist/producer John-Angus MacDonald and engineer Nick DiToro. Full length audio samples are available below.
Catch L.A. Guns live in concert:
March
3 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go
4 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go
10 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2
11 - Pwllheli, Wales - Hard Rock Hell Festival
12 - Swansea, Wales - Scene Club
14 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront
15 - Buckley/Flintshire, Wales - The Tivoli Venue
16 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller
18 - West Midlands, UK - Wolverhampton Civic Hall
19 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms
21 - Aberdeen, UK - The Assembly
22 - Sheffield, UK - 02 Academy
24 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC
25 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington
April
8 - Santa Ana, CA - Yost Theater
15 - Santa Rosa, CA - House Of Rock
21 - Halethrope, MD - The Fish Head Cantina
22 - Wantagh Long Island, NY - Mulchay’s
26 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
30 - Milan, Italy - Frontiers Festival
May
5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
August
11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers Music Festival
18 - Milford, IA - Boji Bay Legacy Park
October
28 - Pekin, IL - Rock N Skull at Avantis Dome
On February 23rd, L.A. Guns performed in Houston, Texas; fan-filmed video of "Rip And Tear", "Sex Action", and "Bitch Is Back" can be enjoyed below.