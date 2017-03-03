DIEMONDS And SUZI KORY Confirmed To Support L.A. GUNS For Upcoming Toronto Show

Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns will bring their Reloaded tour to Toronto, Ontario on April 26th. Local talent Diemonds and Suzi Kory have been confirmed as support on the night.

Stephen Pearcy, original vocalist for Ratt, recently took to Twitter to sing the praises of Toronto-based rockers, Diemonds:

Diemonds are forever. Love this band. Support the incoming. https://t.co/YCjO8WBcO5

— STEPHEN PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) 4 January 2017







For information on Diemonds go to this location.

Newcomer Suzi Kory recently cut three songs with The Trews guitarist/producer John-Angus MacDonald and engineer Nick DiToro. Full length audio samples are available below.

Catch L.A. Guns live in concert:

March

3 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go‬

4 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go-Go‬

10 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 2‬

11 - Pwllheli, Wales - Hard Rock Hell Festival‬

12 - Swansea, Wales - Scene Club‬

14 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront‬

15 - Buckley/Flintshire, Wales - The Tivoli Venue‬

16 - Bristol, UK - Bierkeller‬

18 - West Midlands, UK - Wolverhampton Civic Hall‬

19 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms‬

21 - Aberdeen, UK - The Assembly

22 - Sheffield, UK - 02 Academy‬

24 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC‬

25 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington‬

April

8 - Santa Ana, CA - Yost Theater‬

15 - Santa Rosa, CA - House Of Rock‬

21 - Halethrope, MD - The Fish Head Cantina

‪22‬ - Wantagh Long Island, NY - Mulchay’s‬

26 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

30 - Milan, Italy - Frontiers Festival‬

May

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

August

‪11 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers Music Festival‬

18 - Milford, IA - Boji Bay Legacy Park‬

October ‬

28 - Pekin, IL - Rock N Skull at Avantis Dome

On February 23rd, L.A. Guns performed in Houston, Texas; fan-filmed video of "Rip And Tear", "Sex Action", and "Bitch Is Back" can be enjoyed below.