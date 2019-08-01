DIESEAR Sign Management Deal With FM Music Management

Diesear have entered into a management deal with FM Music Management. They have joined FM Music Management’s impressive roster which includes Nonpoint, Through Fire, SHIM, Kataklysm, MEYTAL, Royal Bliss, The Black Moods, Keith Wallen, Spoken and more. In addition, the band has signed to US based talent agency Continental Concerts.

“We are excited and thrilled to be working with FM Music Management! It's a great honor to be part of the FM Music Management family since we're fans of the artists on their rosters. We are looking forward to taking Diesear to worldwide audience! Stay Metal, Stay Tuned!!” - Diesear

Diesear released their new LP, BloodRed Inferno, earlier this year.

Tracklisting:

“Limbo”

“Across The Acheron”

“Carnal Sinners”

“BloodRed Inferno”

“Blind Faith”

“Endless Dolour”

“Soul Of The Greed”

“Treachery Has No Conscience”

“Hellish Crucifix”

“Purgatorio”

"Endless Dolour" video:

“BloodRed Inferno” video: