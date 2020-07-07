DIESEL MACHINE Feat. Former HALFORD, SOiL Members To Release Evolve Album In August

Los Angeles-based metal outfit Diesel Machine - featuring vocalist AJ Cavalier (Soil, World In Pain), guitarist Patrick Lachman (Halford, Damageplan), bassist Rich Gonzales (Recipients Of Death, American Aftermath), and drummer Shane Gaalaas (Cosmosquad, B’z) - will release their new album, Evolve, on August 21 via Metalville Records.

The band previously released a lyric video for the track, "Shut It", which will be included on the new album.

Formed in the mid-1990s out of the ashes of L.A. heavies World In Pain and Eleventh Hour, respectively, Diesel Machine's bonecrushing metal maelstorm was first heard via a 6-song demo tape, issued under the original name Diesel, before the band settled into a 4-piece line-up comprising Cavalier, Lachman, Gonzales, and Gaalaas for their debut album, Torture Test, released through SPV/Steamhammer. Much acclaimed and controversial at the same time, the band's uncompromising blend of razor sharp riffing, ten-ton hammer rhythm 'n' grooves, and hardcore vocals elicited comparisons to the likes of Pantera, Crowbar, Machine Head and Meshuggah, and led to a West Coast run of dates with Soulfly, Static-X, and Soil, and shows with Prong and Crowbar, among others.

While working on material for their second album, the band was dealt a major blow when bassist Rich Gonzales was involved in a near fatal motorcycle accident in the summer of 2002 that put him in the hospital for four months struggling to survive and recover from massive injuries that would ultimately make him wheelchair bound. As Diesel Machine got put on hold indefinitely, its members forged new musical paths. Lachman, fresh out of Halford at the time, became the vocalist for short-lived Pantera offshoot Damageplan, and later formed The Mercy Clinic. Meanwhile, Cavalier started One Percent Soul and was eventually tapped to front Soil with whom he recorded and toured extensively. Gaalaas would find fame in Japan as the timekeeper for stadium selling rock superstars B'z, having been part of every album and tour since 2003, as well as propelling prog metal fusioneers Cosmosquad. Gonzales, too, would eventually find his way back into music with American Aftermath, a unit that also featured Kyng's Eddie Veliz.

Check out the Evolve artwork and tracklisting below, and stay tuned for further details.

Tracklisting:

"Death March"

"React"

"Exit Wound"

"Ounce Of Strength"

"Shut It"

"Cynical"

"Judgement"

"Evolve"

"Nothing Left"

"I'm Insane"

"Anger Within"

"Shut It" lyric video:

Lineup:

AJ Cavalier - vocals

Patrick Lachman - guitar

Rich Gonzales - bass

Shane Gaalaas - drums