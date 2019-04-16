DIESEL MACHINE - "Shut It" Drum Playthrough With SHANE GAALAAS; Video

Los Angeles-based Canadian drummer Shane Gaalaas (Cosmosquad, B’z) has posted an instrumental drum playthrough video of “Shut It”, the first new song released by his extreme metal band, Diesel Machine, since their full-length debut album, Torture Test, in 2000. Watch below:

“Shut It” comes off the band's forthcoming sophomore effort Evolve, to be mixed by Chris Collier (Prong, KXM) and set for a tentative fall 2019 release. The song is currently available as a digital download exclusively from the Diesel Machine Bandcamp page here.

Formed in the mid-1990s, Diesel Machine features Gaalaas, vocalist AJ Cavalier (Soil, World In Pain), guitarist Patrick Lachman (Halford, Damageplan), and bassist Rich Gonzales (Recipients Of Death, American Aftermath)

Gaalaas is a graduate of Percussion Institute of Technology (PIT) in Hollywood, CA. He was the long-standing member of Japanese rock superstars B’z from 2001 through 2018, recording over one hundred and twenty songs with the band and participating in multiple stadium tours, documented on various live DVD’s. Gaalaas also wrote lyrics, arranged and mixed the B’z‘ eponymous 2012 English language EP. In addition, his resumé includes gaming soundtracks, extensive "drummer for hire” studio recordings, as well as appearances with rock heroes such as Glenn Hughes, Michael Schenker, Yngwie Malmsteen, and Phil Mogg of UFO, among others. He is a founding member of Diesel Machine and progressive metal/fusion trio Cosmosquad, his band with long time musical associate, guitar virtuoso Jeff Kollman.

Gaalaas is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, engineer and producer, with four solo albums, Primer (2003), Hinge (2006), Ascend (2013), and Bitter Suites From The Red Room (2015) to his credit. In 2009, he released the Perfect Rock Drumming drum instructional DVD via Rittor Music in Japan.