DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Singer GREG PUCIATO Shares "A Pair Of Questions" Music Video

Greg Puciato, the wildly adaptive musician whose resume ranges from the unpredictable Dillinger Escape Plan to the pop-infused electro outfit The Black Queen, and the metal supergroup Killer Be Killed, has set an October 23 release date for his solo debut album, Child Soldier: Creator Of God.

A video for the song “A Pair Of Questions” can be seen below. The video was shot by Jesse Draxler, Puciato’s partner in Federal Prisoner, and Puciato.

“I’d been writing for so many different projects, Dillinger, then The Black Queen, and Killer Be Killed...and I just kept on writing,” explains Puciato of the 15-song album that sees him singing and performing all instruments, save the drums. “It felt as if I had more to say, but nothing that necessarily filled the script of those bands, so I ended up with something that I found to be intensely personal and super satisfying, but also confusing as far as what to do with it. When I realized that it was a solo release, it was sort of an ‘oh that's interesting’ moment, both terrifying and exciting at once, and challenging, and new, and that combo is almost always a good sign, so I committed to it. It's important to continue taking risks in order to grow both your creativity and your future possibilities, to create new avenues and freedoms for yourself, and it also felt like a good time for me to integrate and own everything that I am into one thing, without fragmentation or limitation. I needed to come out from telling myself that I always have to be 'guy in a band,' and to release this as my own name.”

Child Soldier: Creator Of God was recorded in Los Angeles from the halcyon days of 2019 throughout the early, tumultuous months of 2020. The album was produced by Nick Rowe (Vampire Weekend, Haim) and mixed by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Cure). Participating drummers are Ben Koller, Chris Pennie and Chris Hornbrook.

Pre-orders for both the vinyl single, with unique variants and bonus tracks, and the full-length 2LP, as well as a limited edition t-shirt and hoodie, are available now via Bandcamp. European bundles available here.

Tracklisting:

“Heavy Of Stone”

“Creator Of God”

“Fire For Water”

“Deep Set”

“Temporary Object”

“Fireflies”

“Do You Need Me To Remind You?”

“Roach Hiss”

“Down When I’m Not”

“You Know I Do”

“Through The Walls”

“A Pair Of Questions”

“Evacuation”

“Heartfree”

“September City”

(Photo - Jesse Draxler)