DIMEBAG DARRELL –DAVE GROHL, COREY TAYLOR, REX BROWN, And More Added To All-Star Jam Lineup

Santa Ana's Observatory OC (3503 S. Harbor Blvd) will host the massive Dimebash 2019, fueled by Monster Energy, on Thursday, January 24th. The event will be hosted by Sirius XM's Jose Mangin, and in addition to Monster Energy, is sponsored by Affliction, Metal Blade Records, Dean Guitars, ddrum, California's Finest and BackBeat BBQ.

As previously announced, Dimebash 2019 will feature an All-Star Jam of top musicians performing Dime's music and his favorite tunes. This year's All-Star Jam will feature 55 of rock and metal's absolute premier musicians of today, including Dave Grohl, Corey Taylor, Rex Brown, Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, Dave Lombardo, Chris Broderick, Gene Hoglan, Tony Campos, Jason Bittner, Nita Strauss, Art Cruz, Jason Christopher, Dug Pinnick of King's X, Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies, Sen Dog of Cypress Hill, Christian Brady and Kyle Sanders of Hellyeah, Tommy Vext and Doc Coyle of Bad Wolves, published author Jeremy Wagner also of Broken Hope, Courtney Cox of The Iron Maidens, Joey Vera, Gonzo and Phil Sandoval of Armored Saint, Randy Weitzel of In This Moment, Wes Hauch of Glass Casket, Pro Freestyle BMX star and Good Guys in Black vocalist Rick Thorne, Kyng and many others.

Dimebash will feature performances by Kill Devil Hill and Fireball Ministry, followed by an all-star jam featuring members to be announced performing Dime's music and his favorite tunes. Stay tuned for more details.

Doors open at 7 PM and the all ages event starts at 8 PM. Tickets are available via Ticketweb here.

Many great raffle prizes will be available to win throughout the night, along with a chance to win a seat at the picnic table at the exclusive Artist's Afterparty. The private afterparty will take place after the main event, and will feature Dave Grohl's BackBeat BBQ cooking up a monstrous feast with some acoustic entertainment by Kyng (and maybe another familiar face... or three)!

For both events, all proceeds will benefit MusicCares and Guitars for Vets.

According to Rita Haney, "Crazy thing about this event is, you never think the last one can be topped. But when this much creativity comes together in one room, dude, watch it go! It will light you up! The vibe is always so incredible. It's like that vibe you get on Christmas Day, before you unwrap your presents, and the excitement of not knowing what you're going to get. But I guarantee, it's not those shitty socks you get from your grandma every year. You're gonna dig it and leave with a smile! That's the magic 'something Dime' can create."

Dug Pinnick of King's X has said about Dimebash, "I love being a part of Dimebash. So many friends and musicians show up and it's like a family reunion. And keeping Dime's party tradition in full bloom," and Pantera's Rex Brown adds, "Dimebash, to me, is the epitome of celebrating his life and music all in one night! He was always about camaraderie, brotherhood and a killer f*ckin time! Dimebash Smokes On."

Kyng's Eddie Veliz has also said, "Dimebash is one of the best shows/parties Kyng has played. One of the greatest memories of my career happened at Dimebash 2016 when I had the pleasure of playing Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here', the details to this story are very long winded but let's just say it involved a couple of acoustic guitars and Dave Grohl..."