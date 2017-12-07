DIMEBAG DARRELL - Dimevision Vol. 2: Roll With It Or Get Rolled Over Debuts At #3 On Billboard

Dimevision Vol 2: Roll With It Or Get Rolled Over, the follow up to the poignant first Dimebag Darrell video memorial set Dimevision Vol 1: That's The Fun I Have, hit stores in November via Metal Blade Records. In its first week, Dimevision Vol 2 has debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top DVD Music Video Chart.



Rita Haney says, "We just want to thank each and every one of you for getting behind 'Dimevision 2' and supporting its release… of course we're #3… wouldn't be right if it wasn't Dime time! Darrell would be so stoked knowing you guys are all out there blowin' it up Dime-style! Watch It Go!"



Dimevision Vol 2: Roll With It Or Get Rolled Over is a true celebration of Dimebag and how he lived his life. The DVD/CD set - which includes more footage, true gems and classic moments - also includes five previously unreleased demos, picked from a vast catalog Dimebag accrued since longtime girlfriend Rita Haney gave him his first four-track in 1984. Dimebag's personally-written lyrics, dates and notes on those tracks are also included.



You can order Dimevision Vol 2: Roll With It Or Get Rolled Over now via Metal Blade, or via Pledge Music, which includes an assortment of rare items to buy - including props and costumes that belonged to Dimebag and that you can see in his home videos / Dimevision volumes, rare stage clothing, and other merchandise.



Dimevision Vol 2: Roll With It Or Get Rolled Over continues in the same vein as Dimevision Vol 1: That's The Fun I Have with the inclusion of hilarious video segments that will bring back great memories for any fan of Dimebag Darrell and his bands.



Going into making Dimevision Vol 2: Roll With It Or Get Rolled Over, Rita Haney worked in collaboration with Daryl "Bobby Tongs" Arnberger, who was not only one of Dimebag's closest friends both on and off the road, but also worked as an official videographer for Pantera, Damageplan and a plethora of A-list musicians, from Slipknot to Dolly Parton, along with film editor Rob Fenn. After cataloguing hundreds of tapes, they chose 43 segments to create Dimevision Vol. 2.