DIMMU BORGIR Announce 7" EP For New Song "Interdimensional Summit"

Eerie shadows are lurking in the dark corners of spring 2018; the spirit that denies, a force able to distort our conception of space and time. Although Dimmu Borgir already proved with Forces From The Northern Night that they never really left the spotlight, the fans' craving for a new full-length album seems immeasurable after almost eight years of waiting. But finally, the time has come and the Norwegian symphonic black metal legends are ready to present their first new song, "Interdimensional Summit".

On February 23rd the epic hymn will be released as a 7'' vinyl EP, providing a first taste of the upcoming album, which is due to finally see the light of day in spring 2018.

The EP contains the new track "Interdimensional Summit" as well as "Puritania" (Live In Oslo) and will be available in the following vinyl colors:

- Black

- Red & Clear Splattered

- Gold

You can pre-order it here.

Dimmu Borgir are set to unleash the re-releases of their early classics on vinyl. From their raw and ground-breaking debut 1994's For All Tid to their chart-topping Death Cult Armageddon that saw them hit #2 in the Norwegian album charts, you can now get new pressings of their long sold-out vinyl in different colors.

The following LPs will be released on December 22nd:

- Death Cult Armageddon (2 LP black vinyl)

- Death Cult Armageddon (2 LP silver - mailorder exclusive!)

- For All Tid (2 LP black vinyl)

- For All Tid (2 LP orange vinyl)

- Enthrone Darkness Triumphant (black vinyl)

While these LPs will see the light of day a little later, on February 23rd:'

- Spiritual Black Dimensions (black vinyl)

- Spiritual Black Dimensions (mint vinyl - mailorder exclusive!)

- Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (2 LP black vinyl)

- Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (2 LP blue vinyl - mailorder exclusive!)

- Stormblåst (LP + 7'' EP, black vinyl)

- Stormblåst (LP + 7'' EP, clear vinyl - mailorder exclusive!)

You can pre-order them all here.