DIMMU BORGIR Cancel Appearance At This Weekend's Bloodstock Open Air; BATUSHKA Added To Bill

Bloodstock organizers are disappointed to announce that Dimmu Borgir are forced to cancel their appearance at this weekend's festival due to circumstances beyond their control. Bloodstock Open Air 2019 takes place August 8 - 11 at Catton Park in Derbyshire, England.

Dimmu Borgir's statement reads as follows: "Dimmu Borgir regrets to inform you that we have to cancel our appearance at this year's Bloodstock due to illness. The doctors have ordered full rest for a minimum of one week, and instructed that performing a show this weekend would increase the situation. We are truly sorry about this, as we had been looking forward enormously to returning to Bloodstock this year. Enjoy the festival, we will see you again soon!" - Dimmu Borgir

In a last minute dash to find a replacement, Bloodstock will be moving Queensrÿche up into the Sunday special guest slot and will be bringing in Batushka underneath them into a third on the bill position.

Batushka states: "Bloodstock, we're returning to bring you sorrow and mourning in its full glory! We're bringing you only bitter regrets! Celebrate with us the Liturgy of Death. Experience it until it breaks your heart. Here we come in pain, fear, and scarcity! It's time for the Great Vespers! Bloodstock! We will soak your land with DEATH!"

