DIMMU BORGIR Discuss Songwriting Process - "We Come With Our Individual Ideas, Put Them In The Dimmu Pot And Work It Out From There," Says SILENOZ; Video

In the new video below, Dimmu Borgir's Shagrath and Silenoz discuss writing music for their upcoming tenth full-length album Eonian, out May 4th via Nuclear Blast.

After more than seven years of silence, Dimmu Borgir mark their epic return with Eonian. The album will be available in the following formats:

- Limited digipak

- 180g double vinyl (black, black&gold-splatter, gold, silver or black&white bicoloured)

- Boxset (Digipak, bonus demo CD in cardboard, 2LP splatter vinyl, poster)

- Boxset (Digipak, bonus demo CD in cardboard, 2LP picture vinyl, poster, photo card, sticker, silver mirror board box print - NB mailorder exclusive!)

- Digital

Pre-order the format of your choice here.

Being one of the successful extreme metal forges on the planet, Dimmu Borgir have been dominating the symphonic black metal genre for 25 years. The songwriting core of the band furthermore consists of charismatic vocalist Shagrath, as well as the string wizards Silenoz and Galder, but other familiar faces also emerge from the darkness: Drummer Daray and keyboarder Gerlioz are still part of the team, and Gaute Storaas helped with the choral arrangements for the majestic voices of the Schola Cantrum Choir. As the title Eonian indicates, the band's 10th full-length release is dealing with the illusion of time and marks a tribute to both the band's own past as well as the Norwegian black metal history.

Eonian tracklisting:

"The Unveiling"

"Interdimensional Summit"

"Ætheric"

"Council Of Wolves And Snakes"

"The Empyrean Phoenix"

"Lightbringer"

"I Am Sovereign"

"Archaic Correspondence"

"Alpha Aeon Omega"

"Rite Of Passage"

"Interdimensional Summit" video:

"Council Of Wolves And Snakes"

Dimmu Borgir have announced four exclusive release shows in August in Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto and New York:

Dimmu Borgir have also announced the following festival shows:

June

22-24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

5-7 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

August

2-4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

10-12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz

16-18 - Horten, Netherlands - Midgardsblot Metalfestival