DIMMU BORGIR Drummer DARIUSZ “DARAY” BRZOZOWSKI Launches Daray Drum Academy; Offering Individual Lessons On Upcoming European Tour

Dimmu Borgir drummer Dariusz “Daray” Brzozowski has launched his own drum school, Daray Drum Academy. He is also offering individual drum lessons on Dimmu Borgir's upcoming 2020 European Tour.

Daray: "I decided to start my own drum school, Daray Drum Academy. The decision was made after a many lessons that I organized on tours with Dimmu Borgir and Hunter. The school is located in Warsaw in Poland. If you want to have a drum lesson with me but you are not from Warsaw, I will be offering individual lessons on my practice pads while on the tour with Dimmu Borgir in Europe this January / February. Lessons will be one hour long and cover areas of the student's choosing. The price is 50 euros and DOES NOT include entry to the show. Bookings are essential. If you would like to book in a lesson, please email: daraydrumacademy@gmail.com with subject indicating which date / city you’d like to book."

More information can be found at daraydrumacademy.com.

The year 2020 is set to start with a roll of thunder. Dimmu Borgir and Finnish melodic prog metallers Amorphis announce a co-headline tour that no metal fan should miss. In January and February of 2020, the unholy Scandinavian alliance will haunt 10 European cities and bring the American post black metallers Wolves In The Throne Room along as support.

Dimmu Borgir commented: "We're going to crush Europe in January next year, and together with Amorphis we'll make sure that Nordic darkness will create a perfect winter's storm. See you all soon!"

Amorphis' Esa Holopainen stated: "When the idea of doing a co-headline tour with Dimmu Borgir came up, it sounded great, but at the same time we were really surprised. However, the more we thought about it, the more it sounded like a perfect match. Musically we are different, but deep down, it’s not really by that much. There’s a lot of similar elements where both bands take their inspiration. Both bands are absolutely unique on stage. It is needless to say that this tour is going to be a true killer with a massive production, that will undoubtedly bring even more coldness into people's hearts in January 2020. We would also like to welcome Wolves In The Throne Room to open the evenings."

Wolves In The Throne Room added: "We are ready to blaze forth across Europe with these two titans of Heavy Metal! Dimmu Borgir and Amorphis are bands that we love and we are looking forward to supporting them on this tour. We will be playing songs off our new album (released by Century Media in February) as well as some classic Wolves material. Thank you!"

See the bands on one of the following exclusive tour dates. Tickets go on sale on August 14th at 10:00 CEST.