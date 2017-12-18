DIMMU BORGIR Drummer DARIUSZ “DARAY” BRZOZOWSKI Launches New Band DANTE; Teaser Video Posted

Dimmu Borgir drummer, Dariusz “Daray” Brzozowski, has launched a new band, Dante, unveiling a teaser of what's to come.

"Dante. There's nobody here by accident. There's no music here which has not been thought through. There are no trivial lyrics. Dante. It knows where it's been. It knows what it's seen. Listen to the warning. Lucas, Yony and Daray. We it's voice, Dante is coming..."

Watch the teaser below, and get more information on Dante here.