DIMMU BORGIR Drummer's DANTE Release "Paranoidosaur" Music Video; Complete Lineup Revealed

At the end of 2017, Dimmu Borgir drummer Dariusz “Daray” Brzozowski launched his new band, Dante. The digital EP Paranoidosaur (limited edition, out now) was recorded at Heinrich House Studio, mixed by Filip Halucha. Get it here. Today, the band unleash a video for the title track, which can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

"Nobody Will Be Saints"

"Fathers Die Sunday"

"Paranoidosaur"

"Paranoidosaur" video:

"Fathers Die Sunday" lyric video:

Dante have completed their lineup, announcing it with these words: "Dante sees the world for what it truly is: dirty and terrifying. The wanderer has travelled through the nine circles of Hell, only to find the same Hell here on Earth upon his return. Dante is tired from the journey and his voice is hoarse - yet no one is willing to listen to his warnings. There is still time to go back. This is his will."

Lineup:

Lucas (ex. Sparagmos, Antigama) – guitar & vocals

Yony (ex. Rootwater, ex. Obscure Sphinx) – guitar

Daray (Vesania, Hunter, Dimmu Borgir)– drums

Maik (ex. Noko, ex. Plan)- bass

(Photo - Zacma visual studio)