DIMMU BORGIR Drummer's DANTE To Release Debut EP On February 22nd; "Fathers Die Sunday" Single / Lyric Video Unleashed

Dimmu Borgir drummer Dariusz “Daray” Brzozowski recently launched his new band, Dante. The digital debut EP Paranoidosaur (limited edition) will come out on February 22nd. It was recorded at Heinrich House Studio, mixed by Filip Hałucha.

Today, Dante reveal the album artwork (above) and unleash the first single and lyric video for the song "Fathers Die Sunday" (below).

Dariusz “Daray” Brzozowski is one of the most recognized drummers within the metal scene. Well known for his extreme drumming, blast beats, precision and supersonic speeds, he earned his reputation through the years and was repeatedly valued for his achievements. Extensively touring the world with his bands. He played over 1,000 shows.

Born in 1980, he got his first kit at the age of 14. His story began with the band Vesania, and was continued in Vader, Masachist, Hunter, Black River. He’s also a session musician for multiple bands. Today, drumming for Vesania and Dimmu Borgir and being an active clinician and educator, he remains in the lead of worlds‘ uncompromising drummers.

Watch Daray Brzozowski (Meinl cymbal artist) performing “Dimmu Borgir“ off of Dimmu Borgir’s album Abrahadabra at the 2016 Meinl Drum Festival: