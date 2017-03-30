DIMMU BORGIR Guitarist SILENOZ On New Studio Album - "We're Attacking It With Surgical Knives"

Dimmu Borgir guitarist Silenoz recently spoke with Metal Wani's Editor in Chief Owais 'Vitek' Nabi. During the chat, Silenoz discusses the upcoming Live DVD Forces Of The Northern Night, why it took five years for the band to release the DVD, how the band survived this journey, and using various camera angles to capture the performance, orchestra and crowd interaction.

He also talks about how the band feels spiritually connected with the orchestral elements on the albums as well as live, the current status of the forthcoming studio album with the final stages of mixing and mastering, more emphasis on the orchestral parts using Norwegian Radio Orchestra as well as the Schola Cantorum choir, plans to release the album later this year and why the band feels confident and considers this as the best possible music to come out of Dimmu Borgir.

Silenoz throws light on the lyrical aspects of the next record with concepts related to power, redemption, rebirth as compared to Satanic and offensive elements as executed in the past, plans to tour Europe and North America after the release of the album and more. Hear it all for yourself via the YouTube audio clip below:

Norwegian symphonic black metal giants, Dimmu Borgir, will release a double-DVD, Forces Of The Northern Night, on April 28th. A second official video trailer for the upcoming release is available for streaming below.

Available in different formats, the release will contain two live rituals: Their legendary concert in Oslo, showing the band on stage with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra and a bombastic choir, as well as the entire performance at Wacken Open Air with almost 100 musicians in action.

Forces Of The Northern Night will be available in the following formats:

- 2 BluRay-Digibook (Live in Oslo & documentary + Live at Wacken)

- 2 DVD-Digibook (Live in Oslo & documentary + Live at Wacken)

- 2 CD-Digi (Live in Oslo)

- 2 BD + 2 DVD + 4 CD-Earbook (Live in Oslo BluRay, DVD & audio CDs + Live at Wacken BluRay, DVD & audio CDs)

- 2 LP (black) in gatefold (Live in Oslo)

- 2 LP (white) in gatefold (Live in Oslo)

- NB Earbook Deluxe (Live in Oslo BluRay, DVD & audio CDs + Live at Wacken BluRay, DVD & audio CDs, incl. A1 poster + silver mirror board artwork)

Both the show in Oslo and the show at Wacken contain the following live tracks:

“Xibir” (orchestra)

“Born Treacherous”

“Gateways”

“Dimmu Borgir” (orchestra)

“Dimmu Borgir”

“Chess With The Abyss”

“Ritualist”

“A Jewel Traced Through Coal”

“Eradication Instincts Defined” (orchestra)

“Vredesbyrd”

“Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse”

“The Serpentine Offering”

“Fear And Wonder” (orchestra)

“Kings Of The Carnival Creation”

“Puritania”

“Mourning Palace”

“Perfection Or Vanity” (orchestra)

This unique combination of elegance and extravagance has long seemed like a natural evolution for fans, but much time, arrangements and commitment were necessary to put this gigantic production into reality and fill the stage with 90 minutes of mindblowing sets per night. The shows guide the fans through classics from the band's discography - from the majestic finisher “Mourning Palace” to the stomping manifesto “Puritania” and the haunting “Gateways”… Dimmu Borgir know how to leave nothing behind but pure ashes!