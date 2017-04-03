DIMMU BORGIR Guitarist SILENOZ On Next Album - “It’s More Epic And Symphonic, It’s More Brutal, It’s More Black Metal, It’s More Primitive”; Audio

In a new interview with Metal Shock Finland’s Alison Booth, Dimmu Borgir gutarist Silenoz reveals the following in regards to the band’s next studio album:

“We’re in the middle of it at the moment, but I would say it has even more variation than any of our previous albums. It’s more epic and symphonic, it’s more brutal, it’s more black metal, it’s more primitive. It includes everything that we are known for and what’s even better about it is that it has just come so easy. the challenge for us is always to shave off the stuff we think is not good enough. So coming up with material is never any problem, it’s just to figure out which parts to use for songs.

“If we keep somewhat to the schedule that we have in mind, I would personally estimate late summer, early fall release if everything goes as planned. But it also comes down to timing and what the label thinks is smart strategically. This time we have gone to Fascination Street Studios in Sweden with Jens Bogren. We felt it was time to do something more organic for this type of record and to see what we could get out of his production skills, because we have always been fans of his mixes.

“We’ve also grown tired of all the digital type of sounding albums that comes out here and there all the time. So we wanna go back to the roots in the sense that a drum kit should sound like a drum kit and a guitar should sound like a guitar and vice versa, you get my points. That’s what we wanted to do this time.

“It sucks to be sitting on this for another few months before people get to hear it, but I think once the fans sit down and actually listen to this album for real, they will understand that okay, yeah it sucked waiting for this for so many years but it was definitely worth the wait.”

Dimmu Borgir will release a double-DVD, Forces Of The Northern Night, on April 28th. Watch “Gateways” from the upcoming release, now available for streaming below.

Available in different formats, the release will contain two live rituals: Their legendary concert in Oslo, showing the band on stage with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra and a bombastic choir, as well as the entire performance at Wacken Open Air with almost 100 musicians in action.

Forces Of The Northern Night will be available in the following formats:

- 2 BluRay-Digibook (Live in Oslo & documentary + Live at Wacken)

- 2 DVD-Digibook (Live in Oslo & documentary + Live at Wacken)

- 2 CD-Digi (Live in Oslo)

- 2 BD + 2 DVD + 4 CD-Earbook (Live in Oslo BluRay, DVD & audio CDs + Live at Wacken BluRay, DVD & audio CDs)

- 2 LP (black) in gatefold (Live in Oslo)

- 2 LP (white) in gatefold (Live in Oslo)

- NB Earbook Deluxe (Live in Oslo BluRay, DVD & audio CDs + Live at Wacken BluRay, DVD & audio CDs, incl. A1 poster + silver mirror board artwork)

Both the show in Oslo and the show at Wacken contain the following live tracks:

“Xibir” (orchestra)

“Born Treacherous”

“Gateways”

“Dimmu Borgir” (orchestra)

“Dimmu Borgir”

“Chess With The Abyss”

“Ritualist”

“A Jewel Traced Through Coal”

“Eradication Instincts Defined” (orchestra)

“Vredesbyrd”

“Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse”

“The Serpentine Offering”

“Fear And Wonder” (orchestra)

“Kings Of The Carnival Creation”

“Puritania”

“Mourning Palace”

“Perfection Or Vanity” (orchestra)

“Gateways”:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

“Mourning Palace”:

This unique combination of elegance and extravagance has long seemed like a natural evolution for fans, but much time, arrangements and commitment were necessary to put this gigantic production into reality and fill the stage with 90 minutes of mindblowing sets per night. The shows guide the fans through classics from the band's discography - from the majestic finisher “Mourning Palace” to the stomping manifesto “Puritania” and the haunting “Gateways”… Dimmu Borgir know how to leave nothing behind but pure ashes!