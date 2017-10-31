DIMMU BORGIR Guitarist SILENOZ, SNOWY SHAW To Guest On Tonight’s Halloween Edition Of Blackdiamond's Metal Mayhem

Tonight’s edition of the Blackdiamond's Metal Mayhem program is a Halloween show starring two very special guests - Dimmu Borgir guitarist Silenoz in Part 1, and Snowy Shaw in Part 2.

Both guests will be discussing all things Halloween and revealing exclusive updates on what's happening musically for them at the moment. The show is on air from 6 PM, GMT.

Find more details and tune in at this location.