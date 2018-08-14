DIMMU BORGIR Guitarist SILENOZ Talks Eight Year Gap Between Studio Albums - "We Cannot Deliver Something That We Cannot Stand Behind 110%" (Video)

The clip below features Dimmu Borgir's Silenoz and Gerlioz discussing the band's new album, Eonian, the eight year wait between studio albums, and losing track of time with Rawstatica.

Dimmu Borgir recently confirmed one show for New Zealand and three dates for Australia, slated for October 2018. The scheduled Melbourne show on October 17th is sold out, so a second show has been added for October 16th. Details below. Dimmu Borgir's live itinerary can be found here.

The band's new studio album Eonian combines symphonic epicness with the spirit of the Norwegian black metal scene of the nineties and celebrate the band's 25th anniversary. Order the new album on digipak, 180g double vinyl, box set or digitally, here.

Eonian tracklisting:

"The Unveiling"

"Interdimensional Summit"

"Ætheric"

"Council Of Wolves And Snakes"

"The Empyrean Phoenix"

"Lightbringer"

"I Am Sovereign"

"Archaic Correspondence"

"Alpha Aeon Omega"

"Rite Of Passage"

"Interdimensional Summit" video:

"Council Of Wolves And Snakes" video: