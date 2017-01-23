DIMMU BORGIR Records With Norway’s Schola Cantorum Choir; Photo

Norwegian symphonic black metallers, Dimmu Borgir, have posted the image below via Facebook, indicating that Norwegian chamber choir, Schola Cantorum, have completed recording their guest vocals for the band's upcoming album, due later in the year via Nuclear Blast.



Dimmu Borgir recently announced the release of their new double DVD, Forces Of The Northern Night, out on April 14th via Nuclear Blast.

Forces Of The Northern Night contains two of the band's live rituals: Their legendary show in Oslo, showing Dimmu Borgir on stage with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra and a bombastic choir, as well as the entire performance at Wacken Open Air 2012 with almost 100 musicians on stage. Both concerts present a spectacular sound scenario of raging black metal in front of an epic orchestral landscape and the band's unique visuals.

This authentic combination of the beauty and the beast has long seemed like a natural evolution for fans, but much time, arrangements and commitment were necessary to put this gigantic production into reality and fill the stage with 90 minutes of mindblowing sets per night. The shows guide the fans through classics from the band's discography - from the majestic finisher “Mourning Palace” to the stomping manifesto “Puritania” and the haunting “Gateways”… Dimmu Borgir know how to leave nothing behind but pure ashes.

"For us, this is the pinnacle of our career so far. As a band, we've always used a lot of symphonic elements in our music. But we haven't been able to use a real orchestra live. We've had to use samples, synthesizers and so on, so this was a huge, awesome experience for us!", states frontman Shagrath.

On April 14th, both concert plus a bonus documentary feature will be available in many different formats that will soon be revealed. And beware... this is not the only gem that the year 2017 holds for Dimmu Borgir.

Stay tuned for updates.