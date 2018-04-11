DIMMU BORGIR's Shagrath And Silenoz Discuss The Years It Took To Create Eonian Album; Video Trailer

On May 4th, symphonic black metal giants Dimmu Borgir will finally release their new studio album after eight years of silence. Eonian combines symphonic epicness with the spirit of the Norwegian black metal scene of the nineties and will be the tenth album released by the band.

In this new trailer, vocalist Shagrath and guitarist Silenoz discuss why, this time, it took them a little longer to forge the monumental vision they had for Eonian into reality.

Eonian tracklisting:

"The Unveiling"

"Interdimensional Summit"

"Ætheric"

"Council Of Wolves And Snakes"

"The Empyrean Phoenix"

"Lightbringer"

"I Am Sovereign"

"Archaic Correspondence"

"Alpha Aeon Omega"

"Rite Of Passage"

"Interdimensional Summit" video:

"Council Of Wolves And Snakes" video:

Being one of the successful extreme metal forges on the planet, Dimmu Borgir have been dominating the symphonic black metal genre for 25 years. The songwriting core of the band furthermore consists of charismatic vocalist Shagrath, as well as the string wizards Silenoz and Galder, but other familiar faces also emerge from the darkness: Drummer Daray and keyboarder Gerlioz are still part of the team, and Gaute Storaas helped with the choral arrangements for the majestic voices of the Schola Cantrum Choir. As the title Eonian indicates, the band's 10th full-length release is dealing with the illusion of time and marks a tribute to both the band's own past as well as the Norwegian black metal history.

