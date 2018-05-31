DIMMU BORGIR - Shows In Australia And New Zealand Confirmed For October 2018

Norwegian black metallers have confirmed one show for New Zealand and three dates for Australia, slated for October 2018. Check out the poster below.

Earlier this week, Dimmu Borgir announced that Swedish bass player Victor Brandt (Entombed A.D., Firespawn) has officially joined the team. The symphonic black metal titans will play their first show since 2014 in June and will visit all corners of the world throughout this year and 2019 and Victor is ready to storm the stage with vocalist Shagrath, guitarists Silenoz and Galder, keyboardist Gerlioz and drummer Daray.

Victor comments: "It's a great honor and pleasure to be a part of the mighty Dimmu Borgir. And such great timing for me to start at the release of their new album Eonian, which in my opinion is their best album so far. The members of the band are equally awesome to their music so I am looking forward to good times ahead."

The band adds: ”We are very excited to have Victor become a part of the team! His experience, dedication and craftmanship is very much appreciated and we look forward to sharing the world stages with him!”

Dimmu Borgir's new studio album Eonian combines symphonic epicness with the spirit of the Norwegian black metal scene of the nineties and celebrate the band's 25th anniversary. Order the new album on digipak, 180g double vinyl, box set or digitally, here.

Eonian tracklisting:

"The Unveiling"

"Interdimensional Summit"

"Ætheric"

"Council Of Wolves And Snakes"

"The Empyrean Phoenix"

"Lightbringer"

"I Am Sovereign"

"Archaic Correspondence"

"Alpha Aeon Omega"

"Rite Of Passage"

