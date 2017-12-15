DIMMU BORGIR To Re-Release Early Classics On Vinyl

Before the symphonic black metal legends Dimmu Borgir finally return to the spotlight with their highly anticipated ninth studio album in spring 2018, the Norwegians now unleash the re-releases of their early classics on vinyl.

From their raw and ground-breaking debut 1994's For All Tid to their chart-topping Death Cult Armageddon that saw them hit #2 in the Norwegian album charts, you can now get new pressings of their long sold-out vinyl in different colors.

The following LPs will be released on December 22nd:

- Death Cult Armageddon (2 LP black vinyl)

- Death Cult Armageddon (2 LP silver - mailorder exclusive!)

- For All Tid (2 LP black vinyl)

- For All Tid (2 LP orange vinyl)

- Enthrone Darkness Triumphant (black vinyl)

While these LPs will see the light of day a little later, on February 23rd:'

- Spiritual Black Dimensions (black vinyl)

- Spiritual Black Dimensions (mint vinyl - mailorder exclusive!)

- Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (2 LP black vinyl)

- Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia (2 LP blue vinyl - mailorder exclusive!)

- Stormblåst (LP + 7'' EP, black vinyl)

- Stormblåst (LP + 7'' EP, clear vinyl - mailorder exclusive!)

You can pre-order them all here.