DIMMU BORGIR - Unboxing Forces Of The Northern Night DVD; Video

Dimmu Borgir will release a double-DVD, Forces Of The Northern Night, on April 28th. An unboxing video for the upcoming release is now available for streaming below.

Available in different formats, the release will contain two live rituals: Their legendary concert in Oslo, showing the band on stage with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra and a bombastic choir, as well as the entire performance at Wacken Open Air with almost 100 musicians in action.

Forces Of The Northern Night will be available in the following formats:

- 2 BluRay-Digibook (Live in Oslo & documentary + Live at Wacken)

- 2 DVD-Digibook (Live in Oslo & documentary + Live at Wacken)

- 2 CD-Digi (Live in Oslo)

- 2 BD + 2 DVD + 4 CD-Earbook (Live in Oslo BluRay, DVD & audio CDs + Live at Wacken BluRay, DVD & audio CDs)

- 2 LP (black) in gatefold (Live in Oslo)

- 2 LP (white) in gatefold (Live in Oslo)

- NB Earbook Deluxe (Live in Oslo BluRay, DVD & audio CDs + Live at Wacken BluRay, DVD & audio CDs, incl. A1 poster + silver mirror board artwork)

Both the show in Oslo and the show at Wacken contain the following live tracks:

“Xibir” (orchestra)

“Born Treacherous”

“Gateways”

“Dimmu Borgir” (orchestra)

“Dimmu Borgir”

“Chess With The Abyss”

“Ritualist”

“A Jewel Traced Through Coal”

“Eradication Instincts Defined” (orchestra)

“Vredesbyrd”

“Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse”

“The Serpentine Offering”

“Fear And Wonder” (orchestra)

“Kings Of The Carnival Creation”

“Puritania”

“Mourning Palace”

“Perfection Or Vanity” (orchestra)

Unboxing video:

“Gateways”:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

“Mourning Palace”:

Get the physical formats of Forces Of The Northern Night here. Pre-order the live shows now digitally here and receive “Mourning Palace” (live in Oslo) instantly.

This unique combination of elegance and extravagance has long seemed like a natural evolution for fans, but much time, arrangements and commitment were necessary to put this gigantic production into reality and fill the stage with 90 minutes of mindblowing sets per night. The shows guide the fans through classics from the band's discography - from the majestic finisher “Mourning Palace” to the stomping manifesto “Puritania” and the haunting “Gateways”… Dimmu Borgir know how to leave nothing behind but pure ashes!