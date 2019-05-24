DIMMU BORGIR’s “The Serpentine Offering” Added To Rock Band 4

According to The Xbox Hub, legendary Norwegian extremists Dimmu Borgir is one of the the latest additions to the Rock Band 4 catalogue with their 2007 song “The Serpentine Offering” from In Sorte Diaboli (Latin for In League With The Devil). Dimmu join the likes of Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, Rush, Van Halen, Scorpions, Dream Theater, Soundgarden among many others.





Rock Band 4 was released in 2015 and allows players to simulate the playing of music across many different decades and genres using instrument controllers that mimic playing lead and bass guitar, drums, and vocals. The library of songs to choose from is over 2000.

For more details visit more Rockband4.com.