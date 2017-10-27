DINO CAZARES Fractures Fibula; ASESINO Cancel Knotfest México Appearance

Asesino have been forced to cancel their schedule appearance at this year's Knotfest México, taking place October 28th at Foro Pegaso in Toluca, Mexico

Guitarist Dino Cazares (also in Fear Factory) has a fractured fibula, and has issued the following:

“Unfortunately I will not be performing at this years Knotfest Mexico, I have a fractured Fibula in my right leg from an accident. My biggest apologies to all the fans.”

Asesino message to fans: “Debido a circunstancias imprevistas, Asesino no podrá tocar este año en Knotfest en México. Guitarista Asesino tiene una fractura en la pierna derecha por un accidente. Les pedimos disculpa y prometemos que lo compensaremos. ¡Viva México Cabrones!”

A Perfect Circle and Korn are set to headline the Slipknot-curated Knotfest México festival. A Spanish language television commercial can be seen below:

Says Slipknot: “Together, we’ve created a monster that is greater than any one band. We’re happy to announce Knotfest México on October 28th, 2017. While Slipknot is writing and doing other projects, we’ve also been busy putting together an unbelievable event for our Mexican family.”

Special guests for Knotfest México 2017 include Anthrax, Stone Sour and Bullet For My Valentine. Additional artists scheduled to appear include Hatebreed, Taking Back Sunday, Cannibal Corpse, Children Of Bodom, Ill Niño, Attila, Suicide Silence, Periphery, Maximum The Hormone, Tech N9ne, Cerebrus and Deadly Apples.

