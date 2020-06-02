DINO CAZARES To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture Album With New Video Series; Trailer

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares has announced his plan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's Demanufacture album, released in June 1995 via Roadrunner Records.

Says Dino: "June 13th is the 25th anniversary of our groundbreaking record, Demanufacture, and to celebrate I'm releasing three videos of behind the scenes footage of Greg Reely, Rhys Fulber and myself mixing the album at The Enterprise Studios in Burbank California. Part 1 will be released on June 13th to coincide the release date, only on my Patreon."

Cazares breaks down the riff from “Replica”, taken from Demanufacture, below: