DIO - BMG Reveals New Streaming Tracks From Upcoming Reissues

To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the passing and honor the legacy of iconic vocalist Ronnie James Dio, BMG Records will reissue Dio's long out-of-print 1996-2004 studio albums - 1996’s Angry Machines, 2000’s Magica, 2002’s Killing The Dragon and 2004’s Master Of The Moon - on March 20.

To satisfy fans’ cravings for music, BMG has made four tracks available for streaming:

- "Rainbow In The Dark" (Live On The Master Of The Moon Tour)

- "Stand Up And Shout" (Live On The Killing The Dragon Tour)

- "Hunter Of The Heart" (Live On The Angry Machines Tour)

- "Fever Dreams" (Live On The Magica Tour)

Newly remastered by longtime Dio collaborator Wyn Davis, the deluxe CD versions are showcased in mediabook packaging and include bonus discs with a selection of both rare or never before released live tracks from the accompanying tour for each studio release.

The 180-gram black vinyl editions include the original tracklistings and are available as a limited edition first run with and LP-sized Lenticular album art print. As a special bonus, the Magica double LP also contains a 7” single featuring “Electra”, the only known completed track from the planned Magica 2 album.

Each release also features updated artwork from frequent DIO art director Marc Sasso.