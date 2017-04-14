DIO DISCIPLES Keyboardist SCOTT WARREN Talks Performing With RONNIE JAMES DIO Hologram At Wacken Open Air 2016 - "It Was Surreal" (Video)

Eric Blair recently caught up with Dio Disciples keyboardist Scott Warren, who performed with Ronnie James Dio for 20 years, and discussed the Ronnie James Dio hologram that made it's live debut at the 2016 edition of the Wacken Open Air in Germany. Check out the interview below

During an appearance on the Talk Toomey podcast, late metal legend Ronnie James Dio’s widow/manager, Wendy Dio, revealed that Dio’s hologram will be on tour beginning in September.

The Ronnie James Dio hologram made its US debut back in February at the annual Pollstar Awards in Los Angeles, California. Footage of the performance of “We Rock” can be seen below.

In regards to the upcoming hologram tour, Wendy Dio told Talk Toomey: “We're getting prepared for that right now. We're making a new (hologram). We're making, like, eight songs. So we're working on that. That should be ready by September, and we're hoping to go out and start touring in September on that."

She continued: ”I feel that Ronnie was an innovator in music, and why not be an innovator in technology also? He tried to make a hologram in 1986. When we had the Sacred Heart tour, we did the big crystal ball with Ronnie's head in there talking, which was actually done with a rear projection, but we were always trying to do new things and exciting things.”

Listen to the podcast here.

The Dio hologram first made its appearance at the Wacken Open Air music festival in Germany in 2016. The surprise performance took place at the end of Dio Disciples' set to close the world's largest annual live heavy metal event. Dio Disciples features members of the Dio band, which last performed with Ronnie in 2008 before he passed away two years later, leaving a void in the rock community.

Eyellusion, a hologram entertainment company focused on the live music market, created the hologram and produced the groundbreaking performance.

The 3rd Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride And Concert, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, will take place on Sunday, May 7th. Riders will assemble for a continental breakfast at Harley-Davidson of Glendale with kickstands up at 11 AM. The Ride will take them through the streets of Los Angeles County to Los Encinos Park in Encino, where they will be treated to an afternoon of live music, raffle and live auction, food trucks and more. Last year's Ride For Ronnie event raised over $50,000 for the cancer charity.

This year's live entertainment in the park will be provided by rockers Lynch Mob, Eddie Money, Rough Cutt, Dio Disciples, The Loveless, Sonia Harley, and No Small Children.

A silent auction will be conducted at one of the exhibit booths throughout the afternoon, while live auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind rock collectibles, will be held during intervals between artist performances.

Food trucks will be on site throughout the day. Those participating include Slammin' Sliders, G's Taco Spot, Greenz on Wheelz and Archie's Ice Cream. Sponsors lending their continued support to the Ride For Ronnie are Harley-Davidson of Glendale, Law Tigers and Ninkasi Brewing Company. New sponsors to the event this year include Bigg Time Entertainment and LA's rock radio station, 95.5 KLOS.

Both riders and concert-goers can purchase their tickets by visiting diocancerfund.org/events.

Pre-Registration Prices:

$35/rider (includes concert admission)

$10/passenger (includes concert admission)

$25 concert admission only

Day of Event Prices:

$40/rider (includes concert admission)

$10/passenger (includes concert admission)

$30 concert admission only

2017 Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Ride and Concert Schedule:

Sunday, May 7th

Ride:

9 AM - 10:45 AM: Rider Check-In & On-Site Registration

9 AM - 10:30 AM Continental Breakfast

Kickstands up at 11 AM

Harley Davidson of Glendale

3717 San Fernando Rd., Glendale, CA 91204

Concert:

11:30 AM - Gates open

11:45 AM- 5 PM Concert

Los Encinos State Historic Park

16756 Moorpark Street Encino, CA 91436

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) public charity, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has already raised well over $1 million since its inception.

Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects.

Most recently, the Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund's mission of cancer prevention, research and education.