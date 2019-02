Dio Disciples, the band praising Ronnie James Dio's lifetime achievement, performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016, fronted by ex-Judas Priest singer Tim "Ripper" Owens and Oni Logan. Watch HQ video of four songs below.

Songs:

"Kill The King" (Rainbow)

"I" (Black Sabbath)

"Stargazer" (Rainbow)

"Rainbow In The Dark" (Dio)