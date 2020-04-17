DIO Guitarist ROWAN ROBERTSON Talks "Walk On Water", Provides Lesson In New Video

Guitarist Rowan Robertson joined Dio at 17 years of age, and played with the legendary Black Sabbath singer from 1989 to 1991, appearing on the Lock Up The Wolves album. In the newly filmed video below, Rowan talks about songwriting, and showcases "Walk On Water".

In the following clips, Robertson delves into "Wild One", "Between Two Hearts", and "Born On The Sun" - all from Lock Up The Wolves.