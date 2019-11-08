DIO: The Studio Album Collection - 1996-2004 Due Out In February

BMG and Niji Entertainment Group Inc. have partnered to reissue DIO's 1996-2004 studio albums: Angry Machines (1996), Magica (2000), Killing the Dragon (2002), and Master of the Moon (2004). These newly remastered versions feature rare and never before released live and studio bonus tracks. Remastered by longtime DIO collaborator Wyn Davis with updated artwork from frequent DIO designer Marc Sasso.

Long out of print on vinyl, the 180-gram black vinyl includes the original tracklistings and is available as a Limited Edition 1st run with and LP-sized Lenticular album art print. As a special bonus, the Magica 2-LP also contains a 7" single featuring "Electra," the only known completed track from the planned Magica 2 album.



The CD versions of each album have also been long out of print globally. These newly remastered deluxe versions are showcased in mediabook packaging along with a second disc featuring rare and unleased bonus material. In addition to rare studio tracks "Electra" (included on Magica) and "Prisoner of Paradise" (included on Master of the Moon), each bonus disc includes a selection of both rare or never before released live tracks from the accompanying tour for each studio release.



All bonus tracks are also available on the streaming/digital versions.



Wendy Dio says, "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete DIO catalogue available again with some interesting surprises."

DIO: The Studio Album Collection - 1996-2004 will be released on February 21st.







Angry Machines



Originally released in 1996 and featuring the line-up of Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Tracy G (Guitars), Jeff Pilson (Bass), Vinny Appice (Drums) and Scott Warren (Keyboards), the CD/digital version features 12 bonus tracks recorded live on the Angry Machines tour in 1997.



Disc 1 & LP Tracklist

“Institutional Man”

“Don't Tell The Kids”

“Black”

“Hunter Of The Heart”

“Stay Out Of My Mind”

“Big Sister”

“Double Monday”

“Golden Rules”

“Dying In America”

“This Is Your Life”







Disc 2 - Bonus / Live on Angry Machines Tour 1997

“Jesus Mary and The Holy Ghost - Straight Through The Heart”

“Don't Talk To Strangers”

“Double Monday”

“Hunter Of The Heart”

“Holy Diver”

“Heaven and Hell”

“Long Live Rock and Roll”

“Man On The Silver Mountain”

“Rainbow In The Dark”

“The Last In Line”

“The Mob Rules”

“We Rock”







Magica



Originally released in 2000 and featuring the line-up of Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Craig Goldy (Guitars), Jimmy Bain (Bass), and Simon Wright (Drums), the 2-LP set includes a bonus 7" of studio track "Electra" and the CD/digital version features 10 never released before Magica tracks performed on tour in 2001

Disc 1 & LP 1 Tracklist (LP 2 includes Magica Story + bonus 7")

“Discovery”

“Magica Theme”

“Lord Of The Last Day”

“Fever Dreams”

“Turn To Stone”

“Feed My Head”

“Eriel”

“Chalis”

“As Long As It's Not About Love”

“Losing My Insanity”

“Otherworld”

“Magica (Reprise)”

“Lord Of the Last Day (Reprise)”







Disc 2 - Bonus / Live on Magica Tour 2001

“Discovery”

“Magica”

“Lord Of The Last Day”

“Fever Dreams”

“Eriel”

“Chalis”

“Losing My Insanity”

“Otherworld”

“Electra” - Studio Track

“Magica Story” - Studio/Spoken Word 18:26





Killing The Dragon



Originally released in 2002 and featuring the line-up of Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Doug Aldrich (Guitars), Jimmy Bain (Bass), and Simon Wright (Drums), the CD/digital version includes six tracks recorded live on the Killing The Dragon tour in 2002/2003.



Disc 1 & LP Tracklist

“Killing The Dragon”

“Along Comes A Spider”

“Scream”

“Better In The Dark”

“Rock and Roll”

“Push”

“Guilty”

“Throw Away Children”

“Before The Fall”

“Cold Feet”







Disc 2 - Bonus / Live on Killing The Dragon Tour 2002/2003

“Holy Diver”

“Heaven and Hell”

“Rock and Roll”

“I Speed At Night”

“Killing The Dragon”

“Stand Up And Shout”





Master Of The Moon



Originally released in 2004, Master of yhe Moon was the final studio album under the DIO band name and featured the line-up of Ronnie James Dio (Vocals), Craig Goldy (Guitar), Jeff Pilson (Bass), & Simon Wright (Drums). The CD/digital version includes five bonus tracks recorded live on the Master of ohe Moon tour in 2004/2005.



Disc 1 & LP Tracklist

“One More For The Road”

“Master Of The Moon”

“The End Of The World”

“Shivers”

“The Man Who Would Be King”

“The Eyes”

“Living The Lie”

“I Am”

“Death By Love”

“In Dreams”







Disc 2 - Bonus / Live on Master Of The Moon Tour 2004/2005

“Heaven and Hell”

“Rainbow In The Dark”

“Rock and Roll Children”

“The Eyes”

‘Prisoner Of Paradise” - Studio Track



