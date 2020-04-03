DIO’s 1996-2004 Studio Album Collection Hits Charts Around The Globe

Dio's recently reissued 1996-2004 studio albums have been met with an amazing worldwide reception, particularly in the United States, Germany and Spain, where all four albums have debuted at impressive chart positions, even surpassing the original releases’ chart positions.

Angry Machines (1996), Magica (2000), Killing The Dragon (2002) and Master Of The Moon (2004) were released March 20 by BMG in newly remastered versions with rare and never before released live and studio bonus tracks.

Of the four releases, only Killing The Dragon charted upon original release in the US, peaking at #199. The reissues, however, have reached higher positions on the US Top 200 Sales Chart, with Magica at #118, Killing The Dragon at #125 Angry Machines at #126 and Master Of The Moon at #127. On the US Catalog Sales Chart, the releases have fared even better: Magica - #46, Killing The Dragon - #49, Angry Machines - #50 and Master Of The Moon - #51.

On the German charts, the four records all landed in the Top 50, with all but Killing The Dragon surpassing their original positions: Magica landed at #32, with the original release at #40; Killing The Dragon came in at #35, just five positions higher than its original release; Master Of The Moon originally charted at #62, with the reissue coming in 19 spots higher at #43; and Angry Machines, which did not originally chart, at #44.

In Spain, All four albums made their chart debuts with the reissues – all landing in the Top 30 - with Killing The Dragon at #16, Magica at #19, Angry Machines at #26 and Master Of The Moon at #28.

Long out of print on vinyl, the 180-gram black vinyl includes the original tracklistings and is available as a Limited Edition first run with an LP-sized Lenticular album art print. As a special bonus, the Magica 2-LP also contains a 7” single featuring “Electra,” the only known completed track from the planned Magica 2 album.

The CD versions of each album have also been long out of print globally. These newly remastered deluxe versions are showcased in mediabook packaging along with a second disc featuring rare and unreleased bonus material. In addition to rare studio tracks “Electra” (included on Magica) and “Prisoner of Paradise” (included on Master Of The Moon), each bonus disc includes a selection of both rare or never before released live tracks from the accompanying tour for each studio release.

The albums were remastered by longtime DIO collaborator Wyn Davis with updated artwork from frequent DIO art director Marc Sasso.

All bonus tracks are also available on the streaming/digital versions.