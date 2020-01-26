DIR EN GREY Guitarist And Bassist Play Their Favourite Riffs On New Gear Factor Episode

In the new Gear Factor clip below, guitarist Die and bassist Toshiya from Japan's avant-garde metal phenomenon Dir En Grey play and discuss their favourite riffs.

On September 26th, 2018 Dir En Grey released their 10th album, The Insulated World. Check it out below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Keibetsu to Hajimari"

"Devote My Life"

"Ningen wo Kaburu"

"Celebrate Empty Howls"

"Utafumi"

"Rubbish Heap"

"Aka"

"Values of Madness"

"Downfall"

"Followers"

"Keigaku no Yoku"

"Zetsuentai"

"Ranunculus"