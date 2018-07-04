DIR EN GREY Launch New Video Trailer For The Insulated World Album, Wearing Human Skin Tour

After almost four years since the release of their Arche album, Japan's avant-garde metal phenomenon Dir En Grey return on September 26th with their 10th album The Insulated World. The band have also announced the Wearing Human Skin Tour. A video trailer for both can be seen below:

The Insulated World is available for pre-order in Japan. Limited Deluxe Version and First Press Limited Version are printed in limited numbers.

