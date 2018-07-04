DIR EN GREY Launch New Video Trailer For The Insulated World Album, Wearing Human Skin Tour
July 4, 2018, an hour ago
After almost four years since the release of their Arche album, Japan's avant-garde metal phenomenon Dir En Grey return on September 26th with their 10th album The Insulated World. The band have also announced the Wearing Human Skin Tour. A video trailer for both can be seen below:
The Insulated World is available for pre-order in Japan. Limited Deluxe Version and First Press Limited Version are printed in limited numbers.
Find Dir En Grey's tour itinerary here.